In Photos: Citizens Celebrate 73rd Republic Day Across Country

India, on Wednesday, 26 January, celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, that exhibited its history, cultural diversity, and strategic weaponry.

The celebrations this year are even more special as this is the country's 75th year of Independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

Here are some of the photos of people from across the country celebrating the adoption of our constitution.

(Photo: Ali Shaikh, Twitter)