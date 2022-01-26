ADVERTISEMENT
Photojournalist Deepak Gupta's son outside Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow.

(Photo: Rajeev Mullick, Twitter)

In Photos: Citizens Celebrate 73rd Republic Day Across Country

Here are some of the photos of people from across the country celebrating the adoption of our constitution.

India, on Wednesday, 26 January, celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade at Rajpath, New Delhi, that exhibited its history, cultural diversity, and strategic weaponry.

The celebrations this year are even more special as this is the country's 75th year of Independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

(Photo: Ali Shaikh, Twitter)

Republic Day 2022: 25 Inspiring Quotes by Great Leaders and Freedom Fighters

Explained: How Republic Day Parade Tableaux Are Selected & the Dispute This Year

