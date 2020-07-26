View Fullscreen
1/8

Villagers move to safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district of Bihar.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: Millions in Distress as Floods Ravage Assam and Bihar

The situation in Assam and Bihar remain grim as floods caused widespread destruction in the two states.

The Quint
Published26 Jul 2020, 06:54 AM IST
Photos
2 min read

There is no respite in sight for the states of Bihar and Assam from devastating floods with over millions of people affected by the deluge. A report by the Hindustan Times, quoting data from officials of Bihar and Assam, stated that over 3.5 million people have been impacted by the floods that ravaged the two states.

Also Read
Our Home Flooded in Delhi’s Nehru Nagar, Heavy Rain Spoiled Ration

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!