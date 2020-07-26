View Fullscreen
Villagers move to safe place from a flood affected area in Supaul district of Bihar.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: Millions in Distress as Floods Ravage Assam and Bihar
The situation in Assam and Bihar remain grim as floods caused widespread destruction in the two states.
There is no respite in sight for the states of Bihar and Assam from devastating floods with over millions of people affected by the deluge. A report by the Hindustan Times, quoting data from officials of Bihar and Assam, stated that over 3.5 million people have been impacted by the floods that ravaged the two states.
