In Photos: Migrant Workers Across India Journey Back Home
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 21 days, lakhs of migrant Indian labourers have lost their jobs.
With no earnings and nothing to eat, they have been forced to return home – hundreds of kilometres away from Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The lockdown also means that transportation is scarce – many have no option but to walk.
This is their journey back home, in photos:
Loading...
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)