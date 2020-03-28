In Photos: Migrant Workers Across India Journey Back Home
A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide complete lockdown, on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi, Friday, March 27, 2020.
A group of migrant workers walk to their native places amid the nationwide complete lockdown, on the NH24 near Delhi-UP border in New Delhi, Friday, March 27, 2020.(Photo: PTI)

The Quint
Photos

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown of 21 days, lakhs of migrant Indian labourers have lost their jobs.

With no earnings and nothing to eat, they have been forced to return home – hundreds of kilometres away from Indian cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. The lockdown also means that transportation is scarce – many have no option but to walk.

This is their journey back home, in photos:

(Photo: AP)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: AP)
(Photo: PTI)
(Photo: AP)

