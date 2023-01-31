In Photos: Last Rites of Odisha Health Minister Shot Dead by Policeman
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on 29 January.
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, 29 January, Apollo Hospital officials informed. His family members, as well as state leaders paid their last tributes to the minister on Monday.
This came hours after he was allegedly shot at by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police in Jharsuguda district. Das had reportedly sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
An inquiry has also been launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire, Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told PTI.
