ADVERTISEMENT
In Pics: Karan Johar & Others Attend Akash Ambani’s Son Prithvi’s Birthday Bash
The birthday party was attended by Karan Johar and his kids.
Akash Ambani celebrated his son Prithvi Ambani’s second birthday on Monday 2 January 2022. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri all attended the lavish birthday party. Check out the pictures from the grand party.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Karan Johar Ayan Mukerji Akash Ambani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×