In Pics: Karan Johar & Others Attend Akash Ambani’s Son Prithvi’s Birthday Bash

The birthday party was attended by Karan Johar and his kids.

Akash Ambani celebrated his son Prithvi Ambani’s second birthday on Monday 2 January 2022. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Krunal Pandya and wife Pankhuri all attended the lavish birthday party. Check out the pictures from the grand party.

