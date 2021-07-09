ADVERTISEMENT
Monks offer prayers on the 86th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, outside the monastery in Shimla on Tuesday, 6 July.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From the swearing-in of the new Cabinet to protests against fuel price hike, here's a glimpse of India this week.

