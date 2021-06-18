ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/16
Akshay Kumar on 17 June, Thursday, visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The actor met the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans there.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From PM Modi’s message at the G7 Summit to ‘Black Day’ in Lakshadweep, here’s what happened in India this week.
From Prime Minister Modi's message at the G7 Summit to 'Black Day' in Lakshadweep, here's a glimpse of what happened in India this week.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT