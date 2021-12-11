ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: India This Week
From CDS Bipin Rawat's last rites to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, here's a glimpse of India this week.
i
From the unfortunate chopper crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other military officials to the burial of 13 civilians killed by the armed forces in Nagaland, here's a glimpse of India this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT