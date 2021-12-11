ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: India This Week

From CDS Bipin Rawat's last rites to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, here's a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kritika and Tarini, daughters of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat, during the cremation of their parents at Brar Square crematorium.</p></div>
From the unfortunate chopper crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other military officials to the burial of 13 civilians killed by the armed forces in Nagaland, here's a glimpse of India this week.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute during a wreath laying ceremony of Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other officials killed in an IAF-Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in Coonoor.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kritika and Tarini, daughters of late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat, during the cremation of their parents at Brar Square crematorium.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Members of Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers' Association participate in a mass rally at Mahatma Gandhi marg for their demands including increase in their monthly wages, in Bhubaneswar.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Artists perform the traditional Tibetan dance during the 66th commemoration year of Sangye Dolpopa and the 25th foundation day of Jonang Monastery, in Shimla.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A vegetable vendor carries vegetables on a foggy winter morning in Guwahati.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif during their wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. </p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Resident doctors of Lady Hardinge Medical College raise slogans during a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra releases Congress' women manifesto for 2022 UP elections, at party office.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Coffins of the 13 people who were allegedly killed by Armed Forces, during their funeral in Mon district.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>People wearing face masks stand in a queue to attend a memorial service of Indian freedom fighter BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, in Mumbai.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and her party leaders stage a protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Activist Sudha Bharadwaj comes out of Byculla jail after getting bail after 3 years in Bhima Koregaon violence case.</p></div>

(Photo: PTI)

