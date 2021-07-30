ADVERTISEMENT
1/13
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India competes in the women's 49-kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. She won the silver medal.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From Mirabai Chanu winning the Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics to the unrelenting monsoon rains, here's a glimpse of India This Week.
