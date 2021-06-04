View Fullscreen
Social Democratic Party of India activists burn an effigy of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel outside Raj Bhavan, in solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, in Thiruvananthapuram on 2 June.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From protests over Lakshadweep crisis to Rakesh Pandita’s killing in Kashmir, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

