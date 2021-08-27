ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/14
Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested for "Slap Thackeray" remark on 24 August, and was granted bail hours later. Rane was the first union minister to be arrested in 20 years.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From Union Minister Narayan Rane's arrest to launch of NMP, here's a glimpse of India this week.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT