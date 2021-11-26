ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: India This Week
From Noida International Airport to Tripura civic body elections, here is a glimpse of India this week.
i
From the Union Cabinet approving the repeal of the three farm laws to Tripura civic body elections, here is a glimpse of India this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT