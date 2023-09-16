In Photos: India This Week

From G20 Summit to Jawan's release, here's a glimpse of India this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
From G20 Summit to Jawan's release, here's a glimpse of India this week.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.