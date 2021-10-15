ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/13

Kullu: Devotees pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath on the occasion of Kullu Dussehra, Friday.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From unveiling India's official jersey for T20 to Navratri Celebration, here's a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From BCCI unveiling India's official jersey for T20 World Cup to Navratri Celebration, here's a glimpse of India this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT