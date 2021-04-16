View Fullscreen
1/11
New Delhi: A Muslim boy sits on an arch at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday, 16 April, during the ongoing holy month of ‘Ramzan’.
(Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma)
In Photos: India This Week
From the country grappling with the surge in covid-19 cases to the Maha Kumbh, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
From the country grappling with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases to the Maha Kumbh Mela, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!