View Fullscreen
1/11

New Delhi: A Muslim boy sits on an arch at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Friday, 16 April, during the ongoing holy month of ‘Ramzan’.

(Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma)

In Photos: India This Week

From the country grappling with the surge in covid-19 cases to the Maha Kumbh, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From the country grappling with an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases to the Maha Kumbh Mela, here's a glimpse of India this week.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!