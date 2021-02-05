View Fullscreen
1/14

India’s Shahbaz Nadeem fields during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, 5 February 2021.&nbsp;

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

From snowfall in Shimla to the farmers’ protests, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

The Quint
Updated
Photos
2 min read

From snowfall in Shimla to the farmers’ protests, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!