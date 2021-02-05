View Fullscreen
1/14
India’s Shahbaz Nadeem fields during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Friday, 5 February 2021.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From snowfall in Shimla to the farmers’ protests, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
From snowfall in Shimla to the farmers’ protests, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
Published:
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!