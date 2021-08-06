ADVERTISEMENT
Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma being felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting on Assam -Meghalaya border, 6 August.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India This Week
From Indian players in Tokyo to the 2nd anniversary of Article 370's abrogation, here’s a glimpse of India this week
