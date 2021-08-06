ADVERTISEMENT
Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma being felicitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting on Assam -Meghalaya border, 6 August.

(Photo: PTI)

In Photos: India This Week

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From Indian Players at Tokyo Olympics to the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, here’s a glimpse of India this week.

