ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/10
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the Tricolour at the historic Red Fort, during the 75th Independence Day function, 15 August.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India Marks 75th Independence Day
The theme of the 75th Independence Day is 'Nation First, Always First'.
India celebrates as it marks the country’s 75th year of Independence on 15 August. The theme of the 75th Independence Day is 'Nation First, Always First' to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT