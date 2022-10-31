In Photos: Here's How Queer Bombay Celebrated Halloween

Ever since coming out, I've been on the hunt for safe spaces in India where the LGBTQIA+ community can thrive in, without fear or judgement. Having grown up in Kolkata, the possibilities of attending large-scale queer events were little to none. Moving to Pune somewhat changed that but I was especially excited to dip my toes into Mumbai's queer scene.

Since the redressal of Section 377 by the Supreme Court of India in 2018, queer-inclusive organizations in Mumbai have been on an uphill climb with their celebrations of the community. When I had to unexpectedly relocate to the 'City of Dreams', you could imagine the anticipation with which I was waiting to explore the city and its queerness.

It didn't take too long to come across the perfect opportunity. Gaysi Family, a media platform spotlighting queer stories from Southeast Asia since 2008, organized a queer Halloween event on 28 October at a bar in Lower Parel. The moment I stepped into Café Panama, I knew this would be a night like no other. From photographers in drag to a line-up of brilliant queer performers, it was incredibly cathartic to witness an evening filled with queer joy and celebration. The night ended with an exciting giveaway by IMbesharam, the country's leading online sex toy store.