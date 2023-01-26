In Photos: How Indians Across the Country Celebrated Their 74th Republic Day
Here's a look at the various programmes that were organised as part of the celebrations across the country.
India witnessed its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, 26 January with massive celebrations and joy as Indians from across the country joined in the festivities.
In Delhi, India marked the day of the adoption of the Constitution of India with a parade which showcased a blend of its military strength and cultural heritage. But celebrations were certainly not limited to the National Capital.
Here's a look at the various programmes that were organised as part of the celebrations across the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Photos India Republic Day 2023
25 10% off
100 10% off
200 10% off
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.