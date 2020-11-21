Devotees perform rituals during Chhath Puja at Shri Durgiana Temple in Amritsar.
(Photo: IANS)
In Photos: Here’s How India Celebrated Chhath Puja Amid Pandemic
From observing fast to taking a dip in the river, here’s a look at how India celebrated the four-day-long festival.
Chhath Puja is a festival which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. Devotees from several parts of the country practised the Usha Arghya, on the last day of Chhath on Friday, 20 November.
From observing fast to taking a dip in the river, to offer prayers to the Sun God, here’s a look at how India ended the four-day-long festival.
Several states like Bihar, Delhi, and Jharkhand had to limit the festivities this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but devotees from other states thronged the ghats to carry out their rituals.
