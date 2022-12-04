ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Hansika Motwani & Sohail Kathuria's White-Themed Pre-Wedding Bash
Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's wedding will be reportedly held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 4 December.
Actor Hansika Motwani got engaged to her Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend, Sohail Kathuria, earlier in November. Ever since the couple's pre-wedding festivities began, several pictures from the celebration has been doing the rounds on the internet. After their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony, some pictures from their dreamy white-themed pre-wedding bash surfaced social media.
Take a look at them here.
