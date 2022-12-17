ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Giant Berlin Aquarium With 1500 Fish, Million Litres of Water Bursts

The "AquaDom" is almost 52 feet high and was called the largest free standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.

A massive aquarium in Berlin, Germany burst in the early hours of Friday, 16 December, spilling close to 1 million litres of water, almost 1,500 exotic fishes and debris.

The "AquaDom" is 15.85 meters high (almost 52 feet) and was termed the largest free standing cylindrical aquarium in the world. It is located in the foyer of a Radisson Collection hotel, in Berlin's DomAquarée business and leisure complex.

BBC reported that two people were injured by falling glass subsequent to the blast. Images and video posted by guests on Twitter show the extensive damage to the complex and areas within its proximity.

Topics:  Berlin   Aquarium   Exotic Fish 

