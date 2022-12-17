In Photos: Giant Berlin Aquarium With 1500 Fish, Million Litres of Water Bursts
The "AquaDom" is almost 52 feet high and was called the largest free standing cylindrical aquarium in the world.
A massive aquarium in Berlin, Germany burst in the early hours of Friday, 16 December, spilling close to 1 million litres of water, almost 1,500 exotic fishes and debris.
The "AquaDom" is 15.85 meters high (almost 52 feet) and was termed the largest free standing cylindrical aquarium in the world. It is located in the foyer of a Radisson Collection hotel, in Berlin's DomAquarée business and leisure complex.
BBC reported that two people were injured by falling glass subsequent to the blast. Images and video posted by guests on Twitter show the extensive damage to the complex and areas within its proximity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Berlin Aquarium Exotic Fish
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.