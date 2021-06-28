Funeral of ex-policeman Fayaz Ahmad in J&K.
(Photo Courtesy: Muneeb-Ul-Islam)
Visuals of Grief: Funeral for Ex-SPO & Family Shot Dead in J&K
Ex-SPO Fayaz Ahmad of the J&K Police, along with his wife and daughter, was shot dead by militants on Sunday.
Former special officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with his wife and daughter, was shot dead by unidentified militants in Pulwama’s Hariparigram Awantipora on Sunday, 27 June.
Ahmad and his wife succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital late on Sunday night. Their daughter died on Monday morning.
The family lived in Hariparigam in Awantipora, according to Kashmir Zone police. Police stated that they have launched a search operation in the area to track down the terrorists.
The attack on the officer and his family came on a day when terrorists struck an Air Force base in Jammu in what is believed to be the first drone strike on an Indian military installation.
