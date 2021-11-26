A child waving the Bharat Kisan Union flag at Tikri border.
(Photo: The Quint)
In Photos: Farmers Mark One Year Anniversary of Protests Against Farm Laws
In photos, protestors celebrate as the farmers movement against the controversial three farm laws marks one year.
The Singhu and Tikri borders are brimming with protesters as the farmers' movement against the controversial three farm laws marks one year on Friday, 26 November.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on 19 November regarding the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws in the upcoming Parliament session, the protesters have been celebrating at the protest sites along the borders of Delhi.
However, despite the promised repeal, the farmers have announced that they will continue to protest until the laws are actually repealed in Parliament and their other demands are fulfilled.
