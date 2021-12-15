In Photos: Farmers Leave From Protest Sites at Delhi's Borders

More than a year after they began their protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws, farmers on Wednesday, 15 December, fully vacated from the protest sites—Singhu, Tikiri, Ghaziabad, Shahjahanpur, among others at Delhi's borders.

Their protest was called off on 9 December—a day after the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) accepted the revised proposal of the Centre. Following this, from 11 December farmers have been vacating from the protest sites and have been leaving to their native places.

The decision to call off the protest, was taken after SKM held a meeting at the Singhu border and unanimously decided that the farmers will return home. SKM came to this conclusion after the Centre in its revised draft agreed to the pending demands of farmers.

The major issue with the proposal – withdrawal of police charges against farmers – was resolved in the revised draft that the Centre sent to the SKM on 8 December.