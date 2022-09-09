ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Ganesh Visarjan Across India
Devotees from all over India took part in Ganesh Visarjan processions to immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in different water bodies. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Hindu festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.
