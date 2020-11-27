View Fullscreen
1/9
Police personnel use tear gas on farmers to stop them from crossing the Singhu Border during the “Delhi Chalo” protest march against the new farm laws.
(Photo: PTI)
Photos: Defying Water Cannons, Tear Gas, Farmers Enter Delhi
Defying barricades, water cannons and tear gas, thousands of Punjab farmers marched into the national capital.
Defying barricades, water cannons and tear gas shells, thousands of Punjab farmers marched closer to the national capital on Friday, 27 November.
This comes a day after the Delhi Police closed off the Singhu border connecting Narela and adjoining Delhi areas with Sonepat, with barricades, tear gas and water cannons.
