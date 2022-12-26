In Photos: Deadly Christmas Day Blizzard Rages Through United States
A severe crisis situation also unfolded in Buffalo, NY, where the Christmas blizzard left most of the city marooned.
A brutal Christmas Day winter storm on Sunday, 25 December brought severe danger and misery to millions of Americans after massive snowfall throughout the United States.
At least 34 people have died from the winter storm in the US , which has also left thousands of homes and businesses without power on an extremely cold Christmas.
Western New York's Buffalo saw disastrous circumstances as eight-foot snow drift and power outages cut the city off from surrounding areas and preventer emergency officials to enter the area.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: USA Blizzard Snow storm in US
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.