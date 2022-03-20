ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Before An Artist Takes To The Stage

Who are the artists just before they take to the stage? We find out.

Debayan Dutta
Updated
Photos
4 min read
i

Artists, when they take to the stage are putting up an act. They are performing, being someone other than themselves. But what about when they aren't? Who are they just before they take the stage?

This is a question that The Quint set out to answer as it documented folk artists in their intimate spaces as they prepare to perform.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Jhumur artists puts on his head gear</p></div>

A Jhumur artists puts on his head gear

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The West Bengal Tourism department in association with Banglanatak dot com held a three day 'Folk Safar' in Kolkata from February 18-20.

The event aimed at showcasing folk music, dance and art from different corners of the state, especially rural Bengal which is known for its rich folk culture. It also aimed at promoting artists who have been severely affected by the COVID induced lockdown.

The event saw performances ranging from Purulia's famous Chhau dance to the Jhumur dance from the Sundarbans, and music performances like the famous Baul music.

Chhau Dance

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Chhau dancer with his mask that represents Durga</p></div>

A Chhau dancer with his mask that represents Durga

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The Chhau dance which originated in eastern India and has its roots in Purulia enacts episodes from epics and local folklores. It is connected to regional rituals, specifically the spring festival of Chaitra Parva.

Local folklore primarily revolves around gods and goddess slaying the evil demon and saving the world, and thus most of the masks depict known goddesses like Durga and her avatars and some of the demons who she fought.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhau dancers with their respective masks depicting goddesses and demons</p></div>

Chhau dancers with their respective masks depicting goddesses and demons

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The dance form involves wearing of huge masks and the performers indulging in mock combat.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Chhau mask and weapon to be used for the performance</p></div>

A Chhau mask and weapon to be used for the performance

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The Quint followed Binadhar Kumar and his group, who hail from Purulia's Bamnia as they performed at the event.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chhau dancers wake up from a quick afternoon nap and get ready for their performance</p></div>

Chhau dancers wake up from a quick afternoon nap and get ready for their performance

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An elderly Chhau dancer puts on his costume. Chhau dancing usually runs in the family and is passed on from generation to generation.&nbsp;</p></div>

An elderly Chhau dancer puts on his costume. Chhau dancing usually runs in the family and is passed on from generation to generation. 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A dancer fixes his masks before exiting his tent. The masks have to be put on tightly, else the acrobatics can dislogde them.&nbsp;</p></div>

A dancer fixes his masks before exiting his tent. The masks have to be put on tightly, else the acrobatics can dislogde them. 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A dancer picks up his mask to line up for his performance</p></div>

A dancer picks up his mask to line up for his performance

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Since the masks are heavy, the dancers tend to either stay seated before the performance or rest the masks.&nbsp;</p></div>

Since the masks are heavy, the dancers tend to either stay seated before the performance or rest the masks. 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

Traditionally the dance used to be performed by men only, but with time, women too have taken it up.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A female chau dancer sits under the shade to rest. </p></div>

A female chau dancer sits under the shade to rest.

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The masks are quite heavy and it takes the artists years of training to perform mock combat acrobatics with the maks on.&nbsp;</p></div>

The masks are quite heavy and it takes the artists years of training to perform mock combat acrobatics with the maks on. 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

Jhumur and Natua Dance

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A jhumur dancing sharing a candid moment with her colleague</p></div>

A jhumur dancing sharing a candid moment with her colleague

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The Jhumur dance is a tribal dance which originated in the tea tribe communities of Assam. This dance is performed by both men and women to the rhythm of the Madal.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A jhumur dancer putting on his costume before the performance</p></div>

A jhumur dancer putting on his costume before the performance

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

As the name suggests, the Jhumur or the Jhoomar is an important part of the perforamce and all the women performing wear a pair.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The jhumur or the Jhoomar is an important part of the dance routine, as the dancers sync it with the Madal</p></div>

The jhumur or the Jhoomar is an important part of the dance routine, as the dancers sync it with the Madal

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The dance signifies ritual worship, specifically in the autumn season. It also signifies or celebrates courtship.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A jhumur dancer fixes her colleague's neck accessory right behind the stage</p></div>

A jhumur dancer fixes her colleague's neck accessory right behind the stage

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The Quint documented Bablu Sardar and his group Tusu Mata Sampraday, who come from Satjelia in the Sundarbans. The reporter also followed Biren Kalindi's Cho dance troop who performed not only the Chhau and Jhumur dance, but also the Natua dance.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Biren Kalindi getting the pattern drawn on his chest</p></div>

Biren Kalindi getting the pattern drawn on his chest

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

The Natua dance is a form of dance drama and is usually performed during marriages or other special occassions. It is often signified by the lead dancer having tribal patterns drawn all over his body with clay.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The pattern is imprinted a few minutes before the performance as it is very difficult for the artists to keep it on for long periods of time.&nbsp;</p></div>

The pattern is imprinted a few minutes before the performance as it is very difficult for the artists to keep it on for long periods of time. 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The pattern is completely hand painted.&nbsp;</p></div>

The pattern is completely hand painted. 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The pattern has to be drawn really fast and the whole process hardly takes a few minutes as the clay dries up at a fast rate.&nbsp;</p></div>

The pattern has to be drawn really fast and the whole process hardly takes a few minutes as the clay dries up at a fast rate. 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Biren Kalindi all set for his performance</p></div>

Biren Kalindi all set for his performance

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

Baul Music

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Just before taking to the stage. For artists coming to perform at these events, it is not only a chance at stardom, but also a chance for a better future&nbsp;</p></div>

Just before taking to the stage. For artists coming to perform at these events, it is not only a chance at stardom, but also a chance for a better future 

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

Baul's are famous all across India and are an ancient group of vagabonds who would go place to place busking. They have had a significant influence throughout history not only in Bengal's music but also its culture.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A baul tunes his ektara one last time before his performance</p></div>

A baul tunes his ektara one last time before his performance

(Photo: Debayan Dutta / The Quint)

