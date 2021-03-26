View Fullscreen
Tulips in full bloom at Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar.

(Photo Courtesy: Muneeb ul islam)

In Photos: Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden in J&K Opens for Visitors

Over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties of tulips bloom in the garden.

Muneeb Ul Islam
Asia’s largest tulip garden, overlooking the Dal Lake in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was opened for the public on Thursday, 25 March.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, formerly known as Siraj Bagh, was opened in 2008 by erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The tulip garden is a spectrum of colours that features lakhs of the flowers blossoming on the Zabarwan Hills along the banks of Dal Lake. The garden sees over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties of tulips in their full bloom.

PM Narendra Modi, in a tweet, informed the people about the opening of the garden ahead of the Tulip Festival and also urged the people to visit the garden to experience the warm hospitality of the people of J&K.

The visitors will have to follow all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and wear masks at all times.

