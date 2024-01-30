In Photos: Actor Amy Jackson Gets Engaged to 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick

Actor Amy Jackson got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ed Westwick, who is known for playing Chuck Bass in the popular TV show Gossip Girl. The couple announced the news of their engagement on social media on Monday, 29 January.
Sharing a few pictures from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Amy and Ed wrote, "Hell yes" with a ring emoji in the caption.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)