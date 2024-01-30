ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Actor Amy Jackson Gets Engaged to 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick took to social media to announce the news of their engagement.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Amy Jackson got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ed Westwick, who is known for playing Chuck Bass in the popular TV show Gossip Girl. The couple announced the news of their engagement on social media on Monday, 29 January.

Sharing a few pictures from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Amy and Ed wrote, "Hell yes" with a ring emoji in the caption.

Also Read

'We Laughed, Sang, Danced’: Kiran Rao Shares New Pics From Ira Khan’s Wedding

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Amy Jackson 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Photos: Actor Amy Jackson Gets Engaged to 'Gossip Girl' Star Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick took to social media to announce the news of their engagement.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Amy Jackson got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Ed Westwick, who is known for playing Chuck Bass in the popular TV show Gossip Girl. The couple announced the news of their engagement on social media on Monday, 29 January.

Sharing a few pictures from the dreamy proposal on Instagram, Amy and Ed wrote, "Hell yes" with a ring emoji in the caption.

Also Read

'We Laughed, Sang, Danced’: Kiran Rao Shares New Pics From Ira Khan’s Wedding

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Amy Jackson 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×