Iconic Images By India’s 1st Female Photographer, Homai Vyarawalla

(This story was first published on 8 December 2018. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the birth anniversary of Homai Vyarawalla.)

Little did everyone know that a young and zealous Parsi girl would go on to become India’s first female photojournalist, and perhaps even the best one till this day.

Homai Vyarawalla was born on 9 December 1913 in Gujarat. She moved to Mumbai, then Bombay, to pursue a diploma at St Xavier’s college, after which she joined the J J Schools of Arts, where she, luckily for all of us, picked up a camera and began to study photography.