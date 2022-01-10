Hum Dekhenge: From CAA Protests to Riots, Photo Essay Recalls A Delhi in Turmoil

I've always believed that photos are powerful. They capture and express the emotions and have the power to move us. That's why in mid-February 2020, I put up an exhibition of the photos I had taken of the CAA protests at Gate No. 11 of Jamia Millia Islamia.

People would come to the exhibition each day and make videos of my exhibition. One morning, while I was sitting under the metro pillar at the university. I saw three burqa-clad women standing in front of my exhibition. Suddenly, they crossed the rope I had placed in front of it, fell on their knees and started sobbing. I got up and rushed to them. I heard one of the woman saying, "Humein pata nahi tha itni berehmi se baccho ko maara tha (I didn't know our children were beaten this mercilessly)."

At that moment, I realised the impact my photos from that time could have on people's understanding of that powerful movement. That's the story of the conception of this photo book.