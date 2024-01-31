ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'My Rock Star': Raghav Chadha Praises Parineeti Chopra After Her Live Gig

Parineeti Chopra who made her live singing debut at the Mumbai Festival 2024.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Raghav Chadha enthusiastically cheered on Parineeti Chopra as she took the stage for her inaugural live singing performance at the Mumbai Festival 2024 a few days ago. Raghav shared photos from the concert, showcasing Parineeti in an elegant all-black outfit.

"My rock star, my nightingale, my own personal melody queen - as a trained classical singer with music in your soul, you breathe life into lyrics, Paru! I'm completely in awe (and so excited) to witness you finally stepping onto this new path you've longed to tread. Go ahead and rock the world, my girl! I'll always be here; rooting for you and cheering you on," wrote Raghav.

He added, "Finally, the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha." Parineeti responded to the post with a display of affection, dropping a series of kiss and shy emojis. The images and the heartfelt exchange between Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra captured the moments during her live performance.

Topics:  Parineeti Chopra 

