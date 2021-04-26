View Fullscreen
Halle Berry stunned in a lavender LaQuan Smith dress.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Halle Berry, Carey Mulligan & Others Stun At Oscars' Red Carpet
Here's who wore what at the red carpet this year.
After being delayed for months due to the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars were finally held at the Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Unlike the Golden Globes, the Oscars was an in-person event, with celebrities showing up in their stylish best. While Halle Berry stunned in a lavender LaQuan Smith dress, Promising Young Woman actor Carrey Mulligan's golden Maison Valentino gown stood out.
Here are some of this year's red carpet looks:
