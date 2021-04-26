Halle Berry, Carey Mulligan & Others Stun At Oscars' Red Carpet

After being delayed for months due to the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars were finally held at the Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Unlike the Golden Globes, the Oscars was an in-person event, with celebrities showing up in their stylish best. While Halle Berry stunned in a lavender LaQuan Smith dress, Promising Young Woman actor Carrey Mulligan's golden Maison Valentino gown stood out.

Here are some of this year's red carpet looks: