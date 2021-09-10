Bhopal: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for installation on Ganesh Chaturthi festival, 10 September.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: India Celebrates First Day of Ganesh Chaturthi
Despite restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic, limited adherence to protocol was observed.
The Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav began on Friday, 10 September, and is slated to go on till 21 September.
The Utsav ends on the 11th day with the immersion of the idol in the sea.
Despite restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic, limited adherence to protocol was observed while the festival was celebrated across the country.
Maharashtra Government had also imposed Section 144 in Mumbai prohibiting five or more people to be gathered and also banned physical darshan for devotees at public pandals for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Apart from Maharashtra – Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu had also imposed restrictions in the state.
Regardless, images of unchecked revelry emerged from across the country, along with some pictures of smaller, individual celebrations.
