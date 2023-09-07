ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

In Photos | Ragi Dosa to Buckwheat Pancakes: The Millet Menu For G20 Leaders

Ahead of the G20 Summit, FIT brings to you some mouth-watering & healthy recipes that you can try using millets!

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read
In Photos | Ragi Dosa to Buckwheat Pancakes: The Millet Menu For G20 Leaders
i
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Ragi dosa, buckwheat pancakes, millet salad bar, and many more millet dishes will be among the central menu items, in Delhi's five star hotels, for leaders of the G20 Summit.

FIT asked nutritionists Kavita Devgan and Avantii Deshaapnde to share recipes of some of the mouth-watering and healthy (win-win) millet dishes that will be served this weekend.

Also Read

Millet Makes a Comeback: From Tribal Farms to Dinner Plates

Millet Makes a Comeback: From Tribal Farms to Dinner Plates

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Health   Food   Nutrition 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×