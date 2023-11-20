(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
'Heartbreak For Our Heroes': How Front Pages Covered India's Loss at World Cup
Here's how the front pages of some of India's top newspapers looked the day after India's World Cup defeat.
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
×
×