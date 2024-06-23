'We Saw Love In Its Purest Form': Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal Tie The Knot

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on 23 June. The duo took to Instagram to share photos from the intimate ceremony that was attended by friends and family. Sonakshi and Zaheer captioned the photos, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

Sonakshi and Zaheer reportedly met for the first time at a party hosted by Salman Khan. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.