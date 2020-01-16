Pics: Farhan, Rajkummar, Vidya Balan at Jeff Bezos’ Welcome Bash

Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and many other Bollywood celebrities attended a special blue carpet event on Thursday, hosted by Amazon Prime Video. The event was organised to welcome Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently on a visit to India.

Vidya Balan was accompanied by Sidharth Roy Kapur while Farhan Akhtar came with Shibani Dandekar. Ali Fazal, who starred in Amazon Prime’s web-series Mirzapur, was accompanied by his Richa Chadha, who has also starred in Amazon’s Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.