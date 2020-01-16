Pics: Farhan, Rajkummar, Vidya Balan at Jeff Bezos’ Welcome Bash
Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao and many other Bollywood celebrities attended a special blue carpet event on Thursday, hosted by Amazon Prime Video. The event was organised to welcome Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is currently on a visit to India.

Vidya Balan was accompanied by Sidharth Roy Kapur while Farhan Akhtar came with Shibani Dandekar. Ali Fazal, who starred in Amazon Prime’s web-series Mirzapur, was accompanied by his Richa Chadha, who has also starred in Amazon’s Inside Edge and One Mic Stand.

  • 23
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends the welcome bash planned for him.&nbsp;
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attends the welcome bash planned for him. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 22
    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the event.&nbsp;
    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 21
    Rasika Duggal opts for a black outfit.&nbsp;
    Rasika Duggal opts for a black outfit. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Arshad Warsi with his wife.&nbsp;
    Arshad Warsi with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    Kirti Kulhari, who starred in Amazon’s <i>Four More Shots, Please!</i> attends the party.&nbsp;
    Kirti Kulhari, who starred in Amazon’s Four More Shots, Please! attends the party. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Sayani Gupta looks stunning in white.&nbsp;
    Sayani Gupta looks stunning in white. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    The man of the moment Jeff Bezos.
    The man of the moment Jeff Bezos.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Pankaj Tripathi with his wife Mridula.&nbsp;
    Pankaj Tripathi with his wife Mridula. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.&nbsp;
    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Vidya Balan is accompanied by her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur.&nbsp;
    Vidya Balan is accompanied by her husband Sidharth Roy Kapur. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Vishal Bhardwaj strikes a pose.&nbsp;
    Vishal Bhardwaj strikes a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Vir Das at the event.&nbsp;
    Vir Das at the event. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    R Madhavan.&nbsp;
    R Madhavan. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Bhumi Pednekar looks gorgeous in a saree.&nbsp;
    Bhumi Pednekar looks gorgeous in a saree. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.&nbsp;
    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.&nbsp;
    Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Kamal Haasan is all smiles.&nbsp;
    Kamal Haasan is all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Rajkummar Rao at the event with Patralekhaa.&nbsp;
    Rajkummar Rao at the event with Patralekhaa. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Manoj Bajpayee with <i>The Family Man</i> directors Raj and DK.
    Manoj Bajpayee with The Family Man directors Raj and DK.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.&nbsp;
    Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Vivek Oberoi with his wife.&nbsp;
    Vivek Oberoi with his wife. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Amit Sadh.&nbsp;
    Amit Sadh. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Divya Khosla Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.&nbsp;
    Divya Khosla Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

