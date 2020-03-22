In Pics: To Curb COVID-19, India Stays Indoors For ‘Janata Curfew’
Chiraiyatand bridge wears a deserted look in Patna in Bihar during the coronavirus pandemic.&nbsp;
Chiraiyatand bridge wears a deserted look in Patna in Bihar during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: PTI)

In Pics: To Curb COVID-19, India Stays Indoors For 'Janata Curfew'

Ria Chopra
India is staying indoors – the usually crowded streets of India wore a deserted look on Sunday, 22 March, as citizens adhered to the self-imposed 'Janta Curfew' called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shops shut their doors, motorists stayed inside, and police personnel made sure that rule-breakers were schooled about their duty.

From Delhi to Bangalore, Dehradun to Kolkata, the curfew was followed across the nation. The Quint brings to you a glimpse at Sunday's quiet, deserted, responsible India, far from the madding crowd.

Delhi-NCR

The national capital region (NCR) adhered strictly to the curfew, with empty roads and deserted shopping areas. Meanwhile, the DMRC took a day off too, and posted a tongue-in-cheek photo of two metro trains practising social distancing.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has mounted to 27 including one death, PTI reported.

“We’re taking some rest and social distancing ourselves today. #JantaCurfew,” tweeted the DMRC.
(Photo: Twitter/@OfficialDMRC)
Delhi: Police personnel near Barakhamba Road offer flowers to the locals out on roads, requesting them to stay at home and observe the countrywide curfew.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Empty roads in central Delhi.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Deserted roads in Delhi.
(Photo: The Quint)

Maharashtra

The worst affected state of India, Maharashtra, strictly stuck to the curfew guidelines. Images of the beaches and the normally jam-packed roads spread on social media. Even tourist spots like Marine Drive were silent and unpopulated.

Empty streets in Nagpur as the day of the Janta Curfew dawned.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Juhu Beach lay empty.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
A deserted expanse of Mumbai's Marine Drive.
(Photo: The Quint)

UP, Bihar and North India

Urged by politicians, such as UP's CM Yogi Adityanath, most of North India stayed indoors to mark the ‘Janta Curfew’. Pictures emerged of deserted streets, as well of of some good samaritans taking the day as an opportunity to help police officials,

Rakesh Chaudhary, a local in Patna, observed ‘Janta Curfew’ by distributing hand sanitiser to police and traffic police personnel, saying, “The entire country is fighting against coronavirus. This is my way to fight it.”
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Chiraiyatand Bridge in Patna wears a deserted look.
(Photo: PTI)
“Empty road near the Imam Bara and the Rumi Darwaza, among Lucknow ‘s most popular tourist destinations,” wrote Alok Pandey on Twitter.
(Photo: Twitter/@alok_pandey)
A deserted row of shops in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

West Bengal

Following appeals from politicians and local celebrities, most areas of West Bengal stayed clear and adhered to the curfew. However, images from Kolkata showed people crowding at stations, and not maintaining proper distance as advised by medical practitioners.

Visuals from West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday, 22 March.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Passengers stand in queue to be screened at Howrah station during ‘Janata Curfew’, in Kolkata, on Sunday, 22 March.
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Howrah bridge wears a deserted look during ‘Janata Curfew’.
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

The Northeast

The ‘Janta Curfew’ was in full force in the northeastern states of India. Empty roads, quiet streets and shut shops dominated the images on social media.

An empty street in Agartala.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Imphal, Manipur, looked completely deserted.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)

The usually jam-packed roads of Bangalore were desolate, as the city adhered to the self-imposed quarantine.

Marathahalli bridge, Bangalore.
(Photo: Twitter/@ShannuKaw)
An empty road in Bangalore.
(Photo: The Quint)

Empty Beaches

Fishermen deserted their boats, and tourists abandoned their travels, as beaches from Gujarat to Kerala lay deserted.

Shangumugham Beach, Trivandrum, was deserted.
(Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Koliyak Beach, Gujarat,: empty and devoid of tourists.
(Photo: Twitter/@raju_kantariya)

