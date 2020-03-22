In Pics: To Curb COVID-19, India Stays Indoors For ‘Janata Curfew’
India is staying indoors – the usually crowded streets of India wore a deserted look on Sunday, 22 March, as citizens adhered to the self-imposed 'Janta Curfew' called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
From Delhi to Bangalore, Dehradun to Kolkata, the curfew was followed across the nation. The Quint brings to you a glimpse at Sunday's quiet, deserted, responsible India, far from the madding crowd.
Delhi-NCR
The national capital region (NCR) adhered strictly to the curfew, with empty roads and deserted shopping areas. Meanwhile, the DMRC took a day off too, and posted a tongue-in-cheek photo of two metro trains practising social distancing.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has mounted to 27 including one death, PTI reported.
Maharashtra
The worst affected state of India, Maharashtra, strictly stuck to the curfew guidelines. Images of the beaches and the normally jam-packed roads spread on social media. Even tourist spots like Marine Drive were silent and unpopulated.
UP, Bihar and North India
Urged by politicians, such as UP's CM Yogi Adityanath, most of North India stayed indoors to mark the ‘Janta Curfew’. Pictures emerged of deserted streets, as well of of some good samaritans taking the day as an opportunity to help police officials,
West Bengal
Following appeals from politicians and local celebrities, most areas of West Bengal stayed clear and adhered to the curfew. However, images from Kolkata showed people crowding at stations, and not maintaining proper distance as advised by medical practitioners.
The Northeast
The ‘Janta Curfew’ was in full force in the northeastern states of India. Empty roads, quiet streets and shut shops dominated the images on social media.
The usually jam-packed roads of Bangalore were desolate, as the city adhered to the self-imposed quarantine.
Empty Beaches
Fishermen deserted their boats, and tourists abandoned their travels, as beaches from Gujarat to Kerala lay deserted.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)