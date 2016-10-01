Dhoni’s House in Ranchi (Photo: The Quint / Sukanta Adhikari)
Exclusive: Unseen Pictures From Birthday Boy MS Dhoni’s Early Days
Exclusive photos from Dhoni’s early years in Ranchi.
The story of how MS Dhoni went on to become one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team is well known. However, not many know about his younger days in Ranchi. The film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, attempted to shed some light on the early days of the the Ranchi lad.
Check out photos of the place where MS Dhoni grew up:
The house in Ranchi’s MECON residential complex at Shyamali Colony, Doranda, where Mahendra Singh Dhoni lived as a child. His father Paan Singh was a junior level employee at MECON.
In the later years MS Dhoni and his family moved from the three-storey building to a singe-storey quarter in the MECON complex.
Dhoni did his schooling at the DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir, Shyamali, Ranchi. He was always good in sports especially in football.
It is at the MECON stadium in Ranchi that Dhoni started his journey as a sportsman. He was a goalkeeper but was sent to play cricket for a local club by his football coach. His wicket-keeping skills surprised everyone and he became the regular wicketkeeper at a local club.
Sources told The Quint that Mahendra Singh Dhoni used to hang out with his friends at the Sanjay Tea Stall in Ranchi. Over cups of ‘chai’ and ‘samosa’ MS Dhoni weaved his sporting dreams.
(This story was first published on 1 October 2016 and has been reposted from The Quint's archives following MS Dhoni’s announcement of his retirement from international cricket.)
