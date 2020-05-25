Jammu and Kashmir celebrated a rather silent Eid this year, amid yet another lockdown imposed across the valley. But unlike the the previous lockdown that was imposed following revocation of Article 370, this time it’s coronavirus, that has shadowed celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr in the valley.Not Like Other Lockdowns: Kashmir Spends a Quiet Ramzan Amid COVIDThe festival was observed in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, while the rest of the country celebrated it on Monday.However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in place, this Eid is way different from the usual. The Eidgahs (praying grounds) were seen deserted. Many people in the countryside, however, offered the morning Eid prayers in mosques with social distancing measures in place.The markets were empty, public transport was missing. Road were marked with barricades and blockades, manned by government forces.There have been over 1,500 cases reported from Jammu and Kashmir so far. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.