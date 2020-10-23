Durga Pujo Amid COVID: How Will Artists, Workers, Hawkers Survive?

This is perhaps the first in recent memory that Durga Pujo in Bengal is seeing part-empty streets, with few daring to go out. All of this is bound to have a cumulative effect on the sculptors of Kumortuli – the goddess-makers – who depend on this grand street festival for their annual earnings. There have been fewer orders for Durga idols, or in many cases, the idols have been scaled down – which has put the artists of Kumortuli in great financial risk.