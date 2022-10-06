In Photos: Durga Puja in Glasglow's Ancient Church

With autumn rolling in Glasgow, the Durga Pujo became a reality and the sense of magic was relived. The Thomas Coats Memorial Baptist Church in Paisley was filled with the smell of Jasmine, and sounds of laughter, and Dhaak and everyone, not just Indians, was adorned in beautiful clothes with smiles across their faces and a glimmer in their eyes. From English, Scottish, Irish, Dutch, French, American, people from all walks of life come together in this ancient church to celebrate Pujo.

May we keep up our fight against evil and may good prevail over everyone, with no discrimination. Subho Bijoya!