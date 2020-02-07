In Pics: Disha, Aditya, Sonam & Anil Kapoor at ‘Malang’ Screening
From Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebs attended a special screening of Malang, which has released on 7 February. Starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles, the film is an edgy love story that soon turns into a murder mystery.

From the trailer of the film we can say that Aditya looks in great shape as he and Disha indulge in an edgy romance on screen. There are tons of beach sequences, including a frequently shirtless Aditya, and Disha donning the bikini.

Take a look at the photos:

  • 21
    Anil Kapoor and Sonam at the special screening of <i>Malang</i>.
    Anil Kapoor and Sonam at the special screening of Malang.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 20
    Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are all smiles.&nbsp;
    Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are all smiles. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 19
    The cast of <i>Malang</i>.
    The cast of Malang.(Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 18
    Anil Kapoor and Aditya strike a pose.&nbsp;
    Anil Kapoor and Aditya strike a pose. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 17
    Katrina Kaif at the screening.&nbsp;
    Katrina Kaif at the screening. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 16
    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.&nbsp;
    Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 15
    Saqib Saleem.&nbsp;
    Saqib Saleem. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 14
    Chunky Pandey.&nbsp;
    Chunky Pandey. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 13
    Nushrat Bharucha.&nbsp;
    Nushrat Bharucha. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 12
    Manjot Singh.&nbsp;
    Manjot Singh. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 11
    Tiger Shroff.&nbsp;
    Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 10
    Huma Qureshi.&nbsp;
    Huma Qureshi. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 09
    Rakul Preet Singh.&nbsp;
    Rakul Preet Singh. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 08
    Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sunny Singh.&nbsp;
    Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sunny Singh. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 07
    Nora Fatehi.&nbsp;
    Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 06
    Maniesh Paul.&nbsp;
    Maniesh Paul. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 05
    Kartik Aaryan poses with his fans.&nbsp;
    Kartik Aaryan poses with his fans. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 04
    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.&nbsp;
    Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 03
    Isabelle Kaif.&nbsp;
    Isabelle Kaif. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 02
    Arjun Kapoor.&nbsp;
    Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Yogen Shah)
  • 01
    Rohini Iyer.&nbsp;
    Rohini Iyer. (Photo: Yogen Shah)

