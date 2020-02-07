In Pics: Disha, Aditya, Sonam & Anil Kapoor at ‘Malang’ Screening

From Huma Qureshi, Katrina Kaif to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebs attended a special screening of Malang, which has released on 7 February. Starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles, the film is an edgy love story that soon turns into a murder mystery.

From the trailer of the film we can say that Aditya looks in great shape as he and Disha indulge in an edgy romance on screen. There are tons of beach sequences, including a frequently shirtless Aditya, and Disha donning the bikini.

Take a look at the photos: