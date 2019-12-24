Differently-abled Come Together Against CAA and NRC in Kochi

In a first in India, differently-abled persons from Kerala came together at Marine Drive in Kochi to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and NRC on Tuesday, 24 December.



The moments were captured by Sreeraj, a photographer based in Kochi. Speaking to The Quint, he said, “I was emotional when I saw them voicing their protest against CAA and NRC. Not many people knew about their protest, there was not much media coverage either. Many of them had come from far away places by organising transportation on their own. If they can question the government, why can’t we?”