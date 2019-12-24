Differently-abled Come Together Against CAA and NRC in Kochi
In a first in India, differently-abled persons from Kerala came together at Marine Drive in Kochi to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and NRC on Tuesday, 24 December.
The moments were captured by Sreeraj, a photographer based in Kochi. Speaking to The Quint, he said, “I was emotional when I saw them voicing their protest against CAA and NRC. Not many people knew about their protest, there was not much media coverage either. Many of them had come from far away places by organising transportation on their own. If they can question the government, why can’t we?”
On Monday, a Facebook fraternity also organised a People’s Long March spanning seven kilometres with participation from the general public, film and literature community. Over 2,000 protesters are said to have participated in the march demanding immediate withdrawal of the Act and NRC related procedures. The march started from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and culminated at Cochin Shipyard Limited.
The walk concluded at Cochin Shipyard Limited which is a Mini Ratna Company under the Ministry of Shipping. A section of the people continued their march to Fort Cochin singing Azaadi songs and organising street plays at busy junctions. It was Kerala’s first citizen-led protest against CAA and NRC.
The ruling party LDF and opposition parties including UDF had earlier come together at the state capital, Thiruvanthapuram to address CAA and NRC. Kerala also stopped NPR related activities citing apprehensions of NPR as a precursor to NRC.
