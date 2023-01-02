ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Demonetisation Upheld by the Supreme Court, Here's a Look Back
Here's a glimpse of what went down after PM Modi announced the decision to demonetise certain notes in 2016.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 January 2023, upheld the demonetisation move taken by the central government as valid and said that it cannot be struck down.
The constitutional bench that delivered the ruling comprised Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna.
Four out of five judges upheld the move, with Justice Nagarathna dissenting.
In light of this, here's a glimpse of what had gone down after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes overnight, six years ago.
