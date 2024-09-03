ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Deepika Padukone Posts Pics From Maternity Photoshoot Ft Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone’s maternity shoot garnered widespread attention, with her photos featuring husband Ranveer Singh quickly going viral.

The images, accompanied by only an evil eye and infinity emoji, were met with significant praise from fans, friends, family, and colleagues, including a folded hands emoji from Vin Diesel. Deepika made her Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017, starring alongside Vin Diesel.

Deepika Padukone 

